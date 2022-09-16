Sandhurst Group Practice in Berkshire put into special measures
A GP surgery has been placed into special measures after it was criticised in a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.
The Sandhurst Group Practice was given an overall rating of "inadequate" after its recent inspection.
The report, published on Wednesday, said the practice "did not always provide care in a way that kept patients safe".
NHS Frimley has been approached for comment.
The practice has two premises in the Berkshire town; a main surgery in Yorktown Road and a branch practice on Cambridge Road, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The report said its leadership "could not demonstrate they had the capacity and skills to deliver high quality sustainable care".
'Significant gaps'
However, it said staff handled patients with "kindness and respect", "involved them in decisions" and "respected" their privacy and dignity.
The report noted "significant gaps" in training for staff and said the practice failed to ensure medicines were "prescribed safely to patients or reviewed appropriately".
Due to breaches of regulations, it was put into special measures to "give people who use the service the reassurance that the care they get should improve".
Another inspection will take place within six months.
If the rating remains inadequate the CQC will begin the process of "preventing the provider from operating the service".
It will be required to ensure care and treatment is provided "in a safe way".
It must also ensure all nurses are correctly authorised to administer medicines, and increase the uptake of screening and immunisations.
