Queen Elizabeth II: 'Largest ever operation' to police Windsor Castle
- Published
The largest policing event in Thames Valley's history is expected to take place in Windsor on Monday, the police and crime commissioner has said.
The Queen's funeral is taking place at Westminster Abbey, with a committal service afterwards at Windsor Castle.
Matthew Barber said he believed there would be a bigger crowd than the 150,000 at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on Thursday, aged 96.
Mr Barber described Windsor as a "pretty small town" which "presents its own challenges".
"It will be undoubtedly the largest policing operation in Thames Valley's history and it's really important that we do that to keep the public safe," he said.
The force has deployed mounted police and a drone unit as part of its security preparations, while specialist officers will patrol the busy waterways.
Mr Barber said normal staff numbers were being boosted, as the force would have to juggle its response with day-to-day policing responsibilities.
He added: "There's lots of pressure on officers, and people who might have wanted extra leave have been told they need to put that off for the period.
"All of the police officers and staff I've spoken to are really pulling out the stops.
"There are a lot of people doing overtime, doing extra duties, but they're proud to play their part in this significant national event."
Mr Barber said it had been a "very emotional" time for officers who "swore their oath of allegiance to Her Majesty", many of whom "served the Queen very closely on duties at Windsor and when she's been out and about".
He said visitors on Monday should expect traffic congestion and use public transport where possible.
Following the state funeral the Queen's coffin will travel to Windsor and be taken by state hearse to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.
A committal service for Her Majesty will then take place, which will be televised.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.