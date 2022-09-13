Reece Heffernan stabbing: Three jailed for murder
- Published
Three drug dealers who stabbed a man to death in the street have been jailed for his murder.
Carlos Fonseca, Tuviah Thompson-Hordle and Charles Lynch killed 22-year-old Reece Heffernan on Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on 31 October 2021.
They were found guilty of murder and conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, after a trial at Reading Crown Court.
The judge ordered minimum jail terms of 27 years for Fonseca, 24 years for Thompson-Hordle and 20 years for Lynch.
Thames Valley Police previously described the killing as "chilling" and said officers believed Mr Heffernan had not been the intended target.
Fonseca, 22, Thompson-Hordle, 18, and Lynch, who can be named for the first time after turning 18, had denied the charges during a five-week trial.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.