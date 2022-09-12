Driver arrested after fatal Bracknell crossroads crash
- Published
A driver has been arrested after a man died in a crash on a Berkshire road.
Two cars, both Mercedes, collided at a crossroads on London Road, Bracknell at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.
Thames Valley Police said one of the drivers, a 40-year-old man, died at the scene.
The driver of the other car, a 38-year-old man from Ascot, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released while enquiries continue.
Several other occupants of the same car were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Det Sgt Darren Brown said: "I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, including anybody who may have seen either vehicle immediately before the collision occurred.
"I would also ask that drivers who were in the area at the time to please check their dash-cams for any footage that can assist this investigation.
