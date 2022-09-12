Queen Elizabeth II: Mounted police and drone patrols in Windsor
Mounted police officers are on patrol in Windsor as part of security preparations ahead of the Queen's committal service on Monday, which follows her state funeral in London.
The horses provide officers with a height advantage, enabling them to see into crowds, said Thames Valley Police.
The animals are experienced at being in exceptionally busy areas and managing large crowds, it added.
The force said it would also be deploying its drone unit.
The drones would be "flying high and live streaming to pilots on the ground who are on the lookout for anything suspicious", it explained.
Her Majesty's state funeral will take place on Monday in Westminster Abbey, attended by her family, senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world, as well as representatives from the charities she supported.
Following the funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from the abbey to Wellington Arch, from where it will travel to Windsor.
The state hearse will then take the coffin along the Long Walk to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, for the committal service.
