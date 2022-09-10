The Queen at Windsor: A place of work and rest
Born of the Royal House of Windsor, it is no surprise the Queen had such a close attachment to the 11th century castle built after the Norman invasion of England by William the Conqueror.
The oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world, it has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years.
It is only fitting Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, should have spent so much time there during her 96 years.
Here we take a look back at Her Majesty's time in Windsor, a place of work and rest.
