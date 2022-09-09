Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes paid in Windsor following monarch's death
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered in Windsor to pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The UK's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on Thursday afternoon, aged 96.
Crowds have flocked to pay tribute at Windsor Castle - her much-loved home.
Many visitors have been overcome with tears as they placed floral tributes and handwritten notes at the gates of the royal residence.
Three women, whose husbands are Queen's Guards, visited the gates with their young children to lay sunflowers.
Holding back tears, they said: "We came to pay our respects and say goodbye, The Queen has been a big part of our lives due to what our husbands do.
"She did such a fine job of running the country and being our monarch for such a long time - it's the least we could do to say thank you for your service."
Manju Dhillon, a carer from Hounslow, said: "I came to show my respects to our beautiful Queen. I've grown up with her, she's reigned for 70 years, I can't imagine life without her. It's just a sad occasion.
"I think it's going to be hard to look to the future because she's not going to be there, but I do believe King Charles will do a good job."
Suzanna Darocha, from Langley near Slough, came to pay her respects with her two children.
She said: "She was always such an exceptional role model, she always led the country in such a calm put-together manner. Nothing seemed to shake her, she seemed unflappable.
"I think we should look forward as she would have looked forward, with positivity and good humour. It's going to be a massive change, and that's what's taken everyone aback so much, but it doesn't have to be a negative change."
Martin Johnston and his wife Kelly, from Orlando, had tickets to visit the castle on Friday.
Mr Johnston, who is originally from Hastings, East Sussex, said: "She was beloved by everybody and gave up all her time to our country, and that meant a lot to me, as somebody who had grown up here and lives abroad.
"Every time we come home to England we try and do something touristy, so coincidentally we had tickets, obviously with her passing yesterday it was an opportunity for us to come out to Windsor, to pay our respects to our much-loved Queen."
Floral tributes left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk will be brought inside the Castle every evening.
They will be placed on the Castle Chapter grass on the south side of St George's Chapel and Cambridge Drive.
The castle, normally open to the public, has been closed with the castle's wardens standing in front of the entrance.
A rainbow appeared in the sky after a downpour on Thursday as members of the public gathered outside to pay their respects following the news.
A Book of Condolence has been added to the official website of the Royal Family, allowing people from all over the world to send messages of support.
There will be no physical books of condolence at any of the royal residences.
