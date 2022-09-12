Slough stabbing: Family's tribute to 'proud Muslim man'
- Published
The family of a man who was fatally stabbed outside a Hindu temple says "an unimaginable amount of pain and emptiness remains".
Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, was found in Slough Hindu Temple car park off Keel Drive on 30 August and died later in hospital.
In a statement, his wife described him as "a loving son, caring brother, selfless friend and proud Muslim man".
Three men have been charged in connection with his death.
Thames Valley Police confirmed the temple was not connected to inquiries.
His wife wrote that Mr Kayani, of Slough, was "a truly indescribable husband, a proud loving family member of the Kayani family as well as flying through his career at Virgin Atlantic always looking dashing as ever, beaming with pride in his uniform".
'Lifetime of memories'
She added the family "will look to find peace within the short time we had with him as within that short period Mr Rafaqit has left us with a lifetime of memories, lessons, advice and truly an inspiration".
His family also wrote a statement in which they said "a soul too pure for this cruel world was taken and has returned to its creator".
They added: "If you knew Rafaqit, you knew that there was no literature that could possibly describe the beauty of his character to a justly degree. However, his enormous heart is one place to begin with."
The tributes come after a third man, Riaz Miah, aged 21, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of murder last week and is due to appear before Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mr Miah has also been charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.
Two other men, who have been charged in connection with the incident, are due before the crown court on 3 October.
