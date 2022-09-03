Slough murder victim named by police
- Published
A man who died from a stab wound to the chest after he was found injured on a residential road has been named by police.
Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough, was found in Keel Drive, on Tuesday, at 13:45 BST.
He was taken to hospital where he died. Thames Valley Police said specially trained officers are supporting his family.
On Friday, two men were charged in connection with his death.
Hassan Al-Kubanji, 21, of Peabody Avenue, London, was charged with murder and possession of a blade in public.
Mr Al-Kubanji was also charged, along with Miguel Parian John, 41, of Concorde Way, Slough, with two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.
A third man, 21, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and remains in police custody.
