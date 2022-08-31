Residents 'amazed' by UK Hollywood film studio near Reading
Published
The scale of a new state-of-the-art film and TV studio complex has been commented on by residents.
Shinfield Studios are being built at Thames Valley Science Park, near Reading, and will comprise of 18 sound stages, creating an 85,000 sq m (914,932 sq ft) media hub.
The complex will be fully operational by the end of 2024 and Disney is the first company announced to use the hub.
A local councillor said the "huge buildings" are "fantastic".
Wokingham councillor Pauline Jorgensen, who spotted the buildings while out on her bike, said that she was excited to see the studios and added "buildings never look as big on the plans or at foundation stage".
Resident, Linda Hay told the Local Democracy Reporting Service she was "amazed" by the buildings but surprised permission had been granted "given their size and location".
Last October, Wokingham Borough Council approved Shinfield Studios' proposal but referred it to the Levelling Up Secretary of State, Michael Gove.
Mr Gove raised no objections to the hub and full consent was granted in December.
