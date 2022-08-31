Lego William and Kate built to mark move to Windsor
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been celebrated in Lego ahead of their move to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate.
Legoland Windsor unveiled new miniature models of a "Royal Removal Company" after the announcement about William and Kate's planned move next month.
The scene is made from 4,100 pieces and shows the family and their dog unpacking Lego brick furniture.
The resort said it hoped the family would visit their Lego counterparts.
