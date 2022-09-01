Bracknell dementia care facility rated inadequate by inspectors
A care provider operating in a specialist facility run by health authorities that opened earlier this year has been rated inadequate.
Dementia and other mental health services for older people are provided at Heathlands Care Centre in Bracknell by Windsar Care Limited.
The complex, which was officially opened by HRH The Duke of Gloucester in May, includes other health services.
Windsar Care Limited was approached to comment about its recent inspection.
Other services at the facility, delivered as part of a partnership between Bracknell Forest Council, Frimley CCG and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, were not inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The regulator said it was prompted in part to visit Healthlands in July after concerns were raised about people's safety and wellbeing.
They found mealtimes were "disorganised" and that medicines were not being managed safely.
Accident and incident records were incomplete and bed rails were being used for people "without a rationale as to why".
The CQC also found staff were "not confident, knowledgeable and competent to support people in a consistent way", and that residents' hydration and food intake was not consistently managed .
The council announced in January that Windsar Care had been appointed to manage the 46-bed facility at Heathlands. In July, 16 people were being cared for there.
Its executive member for adult services, health and housing, Dale Birch, said the authority was "working closely with the service to ensure improvements are made swiftly".
"Windsar Care has acknowledged the report in full and has taken immediate steps to address key issues, including hiring senior staff with the experience and knowledge needed to bring immediate improvements to the Heathlands team," he said.
