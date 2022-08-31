Slough: Murder arrests after man dies in hospital
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found injured in a residential area.
The man, in his 20s, was found with serious injuries in Keel Drive, Slough, on Tuesday at 13:45 BST.
He was taken to hospital but later died. All three men arrested remain in police custody.
Thames Valley Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
Det Ch Insp Dejan Avramovic said: "We are in the very early stages of this complex investigation, but we are not looking for anyone else and we believe there is no wider risk to the public."
Keel Drive remains cordoned off while inquiries are carried out.
Officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
