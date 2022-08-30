Thames Valley Police officer given final warning over inappropriate touching
A police officer who inappropriately touched a female colleague has been given a final written warning.
Thames Valley Police officer PC Hafeez Javeed came "extremely close" to being sacked after the incident, a police misconduct panel said.
The panel watched CCTV evidence and heard from the colleague in question.
It found while PC Javeed's behaviour fell below the required standard, his "intentions were friendly and light-hearted but his actions went too far".
His female colleague had reported to her seniors that he had touched her inappropriately without her consent in August 2020.
The panel found that "the conduct as a whole amounts to gross misconduct, in that it is so serious that dismissal would be justified".
It said PC Javeed's behaviour was "highly inappropriate", even if it was "intending to be friendly".
The panel also said it accepted he had apologised and was a "dedicated, hard-working and capable officer" with no previous record of inappropriate behaviour towards women or vulnerable members of the public.
