The 1975 close Reading Festival
The 1975 closed Reading Festival after replacing Rage Against the Machine.
The band stepped in at two weeks' notice and took to the main stage on Sunday evening for the final day of the festival at the ground in Richfield Avenue.
Thousands of people flocked to Reading over the past few days to attend this year's event.
Ed Sheeran surprised fans on Saturday as he unexpectedly joined Bring Me the Horizon.
During this year's event Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds called on water companies and the government to do more to "stop exploiting our rivers, coastlines".
Reynolds's microphone was cut on stage as he was making his speech, with the musician later saying the inconvenience was "a power outage at front-of-house" and not "an act of censorship".
"Immense bad luck, and of course bad timing," he wrote on Twitter.
Regardless of the power cut pause, I still got to berate Thames Water & other polluting water companies in front of thousands of people, + thousands more watching back on BBC.— ʀ⎊ᴜ ʀᴇʏɴ⎊ (@RouReynolds) August 28, 2022
So even if it had been an attempt at censorship it was a poor one as I still got to finish the speech.
Rage Against The Machine were set to close the festival but they pulled out due to a medical issue involving their frontman.
The 1975, made up of Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald, closed the festival instead, in what was only their their second live performance in the UK since 2020.
Cassyette, Krept and Konan, Madison Beer, Artic Monkeys and Halsey were also among those performing.
Leeds Festival, run by Reading Festival organiser Festival Republic, also came to a close on Sunday.
