In pictures: Thousands enjoy Reading Festival 2022

Oli Sykes of Bring Me the Horizon and Ed Sheeran during their performance on SaturdayGetty Images
Thousands of people have been enjoying this year's Reading Festival.

Artists first took to the main stage on Friday, but revellers began to arrive to the festival ground at Richfield Avenue earlier this week as gates opened on Wednesday.

On Saturday the crowd was surprised by Ed Sheeran as he unexpectedly joined Bring Me the Horizon on the main stage.

The 1975 are instead set to perform on Sunday as the event comes to a close.

The band will replace Rage Against The Machine as they pulled out due to a medical issue involving their frontman.

Cassyette, Krept and Konan and Madison Beer are among those who performed over the past days.

The acts have been travelling between Reading and West Yorkshire, where the sister festival in Leeds takes place at the same time.

Getty Images
Cassyette also took to the main stage on Saturday evening
Getty Images
Revellers have been enjoying two nights of live music
Getty Images
Krept and Konan during their performance at this year's Reading Festival
Getty Images
Thousands of people have attended the festival
Getty Images
Some music fans previously voiced their disappointment as acts including Måneskin, Jack Harlow and Rage Against The Machine pulled out
Getty Images
Madison Beer was among those performing on Saturday
Getty Images
Several safe spaces have been set up across the festival ground as part of a campaign against sexual violence
Getty Images
Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice performing on day two of the event
Getty Images
The festival ends on Sunday night with a headline set from the 1975
Getty Images
Dozens of revellers arrived at the festival ground earlier this week as the gates opened on Wednesday

