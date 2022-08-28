In pictures: Thousands enjoy Reading Festival 2022
- Published
Thousands of people have been enjoying this year's Reading Festival.
Artists first took to the main stage on Friday, but revellers began to arrive to the festival ground at Richfield Avenue earlier this week as gates opened on Wednesday.
On Saturday the crowd was surprised by Ed Sheeran as he unexpectedly joined Bring Me the Horizon on the main stage.
The 1975 are instead set to perform on Sunday as the event comes to a close.
The band will replace Rage Against The Machine as they pulled out due to a medical issue involving their frontman.
Cassyette, Krept and Konan and Madison Beer are among those who performed over the past days.
The acts have been travelling between Reading and West Yorkshire, where the sister festival in Leeds takes place at the same time.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.