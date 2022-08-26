Reading Festival: Safe space set up for festival-goers
A series of safe spaces have been set up as part of a campaign against sexual violence at a music festival.
An area at Reading station will provide Reading Festival-goers with a place where they can ask for help and advice.
Similar spaces have also been set up across the festival ground at Richfield Avenue.
Thousands of people are at the site as the first headliners will perform on Friday.
The 1975, Artic Monkeys, Halsey and Bring me the Horizon are among those performing this year.
Network Rail, which has teamed up with British Transport Police (BTP) and festival organiser Festival Republic to set up the safe space, said it expected thousands of revellers to pass through the station before the festival ends on 28 August.
Andy Philips, Network Rail's station manager for Reading, said the safety and wellbeing of festival-goers was "paramount" and the safe space would allow people to access "confidential help in a quiet, secure environment".
Gates opened on Wednesday, with revellers arriving at the site over the past few days.
Rage Against The Machine and Eurovision 2021 winners Måneskin were also set to perform but pulled out.
Megan Thee Stallion, Gorgon City, Fever 333 and The Scratch are among those performing on Friday evening.
