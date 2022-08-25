Reece Heffernan stabbing: Three guilty of murder
Three people have been convicted of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a residential street.
Reece Heffernan, 22, was fatally stabbed in the chest in Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on 31 October.
Tuviah Thompson-Hordle, 18, Carlos Daniel Capitao Mor Da Fonseca, 24, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named were found guilty of murder.
A fourth man accused of murder was cleared at the end of the five-week trial at Reading Crown Court.
At the conclusion of the case on Wednesday, Thompson-Hordle, of Brant Close, Arborfield, was also found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy to supply class B drugs.
Fonseca, of Fawn Drive, Three Mile Cross, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply class B drugs.
The 17-year-old, who previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs, was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice.
Another defendant, Madison Henderson, 19, of Kings Road, Reading, was found guilty of conspiring to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug.
Damian Wozniak, 19, also of Kings Road, had pleaded guilty to the same two charges at a previous hearing.
Det Supt Andy Howard of Thames Valley Police said: "Although not all of the defendants physically attacked Reece, three of them were proven to have played a part in his death.
"This was a chilling incident, both in terms of the speed of the attack on Reece, but also because I do not believe that Reece was the intended target for this group."
Det Supt Howard said the trio had been driving around Tilehurst, "intent on serious violence" before launching "a sudden and brutal attack" on the victim.
Another defendant, Hamzah Ahmed, 19, was cleared of murder but previously admitted one count of conspiracy to supply class B drugs.
Umer Arshad, 24, was also cleared of conspiring to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy to supply drugs.
Thompson-Hordle, Fonseca and the 17-year-old are due to be sentenced at the same court on 12 September.
Ahmed, Henderson and Wozniak are due to be sentenced on 21 October.
