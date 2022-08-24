Maidenhead: Anti-social behaviour forces carpark closure
Anti-social behaviour described by a council as "dangerous and deplorable" has forced the partial closure of a multi-storey car park.
The decision over the Maidenhead building was made because heavy objects were being thrown from the roof, the local authority said.
It added levels five and above at the site by Nicholsons Shopping Centre would be shut from Wednesday "for the foreseeable future".
There have been no reports of injuries.
Councillor David Cannon, of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council, said two incidents caused a "high risk" to public safety, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Despite increasing security patrols at the site, the council, police, and the shopping centre management agreed to immediately remove the risk by closing the higher levels, which provide access to the roof.
Mr Cannon said those levels were "rarely used" by motorists, and the car park was due for redevelopment.
"Public safety is the top priority - we take a strong stance against anti-social behaviour and I hope our practical and sensible precautionary action will be supported by the community we're seeking to protect", he said.
'Sleeping at the wheel'
Councillor Gurch Singh accused the authority of "sleeping at the wheel" over the issue, and said he had been raising the matter for months.
He said: "The rise in anti-social behaviour is due to the lack of any coordinated or structured policy."
Mr Singh also called for a U-turn on the "destructive cuts" to community wardens, and for the council to keep CCTV switched on, and to invest and increase CCTV across the public realm, as well as re-opening youth clubs.
