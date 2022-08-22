Slough recycled school uniform shop opens for business
A pop-up shop selling second-hand school uniforms is opening to help struggling parents cope with the cost of living crisis.
Shannel Joseph has set up the temporary store at Slough's Observatory shopping centre selling items including ties, blazers, and shirts.
Uniform Express receives uniforms donated from parents and schools.
Mother-of-five Ms Joseph said the trial project would "help the community".
She had the idea of selling low-priced uniforms during the Covid pandemic and approached Slough Borough Council for help to secure a shop unit for free.
She has gathered clothing from schools including Western House, Priory, Montem, Langley Academy, Grove Academy and Claycots.
"I know how expensive it is to get a uniform for children and sometimes you buy an expensive uniform and then you lose it in lost property in the first week - I have experienced that." said Ms Joseph.
"Schools want to get rid of clutter from their lost property and instead of throwing it away or spoiling the environment in landfills, they can donate it to me and we can make use of it in a positive way that will help the community."
The shop, staffed by volunteers, opens on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Ms Joseph said if successful, she hoped to reopen next year and may set it up as a charity or community interest company (CIC).
