Windsor & Maidenhead bin workers to strike over pay
- Published
Refuse workers in Windsor and Maidenhead are to strike at the end of the month and will not return until a higher pay offer is made, a union says.
Members of the GMB union are due to walk out on 31 August amid a dispute with their employer, Serco.
GMB said a 6% offer was rejected by members and rates of pay in the borough were below those in neighbouring authorities.
Serco runs the service for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
GMB regional officer Nikki Dancey said: "This is one of the most expensive areas in the country to live and this pay offer neither reflects that, nor the current rate of inflation, or the attached cost-of-living crisis.
"Increasing numbers of Serco workers are being forced into claiming benefits and using foodbanks to survive, and this will only worsen as we head towards winter.
"The strike will be going ahead from 31 August and the workers don't plan to return until they are offered a decent pay rise which reflects the vital work they do every day.
"There is still time though for Serco to avoid any inconvenience to local residents - which of course may include the Queen - by tabling a sensible pay offer and not one that leaves our members comparatively far worse off than they were last year."
Both Serco and the council have been asked for a comment.
