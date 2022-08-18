West Berkshire Council reopens crossroads after traffic 'chaos'
Roadworks described as "utter chaos" just three days into a seven-week stint have been suspended.
West Berkshire Council closed the crossroads at King's Road, Hambridge Road and Boundary Road in Newbury on Monday, for highway and drainage works.
Delays of 45 minutes were reported.
The council temporarily suspended the works on Wednesday and said it was working with the developer on "better traffic management plans".
Members of the public took to social media and described the delays as "utter carnage", "utter chaos" and a "shambles".
'Ignored'
Another Facebook user said: "This is planned work. There is no excuse. I could forgive such disruption with emergency works."
Thames Valley Police had to close Mill Lane so emergency vehicles could access the police station during the roadworks.
West Berkshire Council said: "We do apologise for the inconvenience these works have caused."
It added it had sent contractors to the area to remove the signs and reopen the roads, which had been due to be closed until 25 September.
"We are now working with the developer and their contractors so that better traffic management plans can be agreed to help alleviate future disruption," it added.
A spokesperson from the council's highways team said: "There were signs out prior to the location of the road closures but people either ignored them or thought that they didn't apply to them."
The team added more signage further back on the A4 which the spokesperson said eased the traffic on Tuesday.
But they added: "Later in the day there was too much traffic trying to get out of Hambridge Road on to the A4, leading to very long delays."
