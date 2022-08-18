Liquid Leisure Windsor: Tributes removed from water park after girl's death
- Published
Tributes have been removed from a water park a week after a girl went missing and later died.
Flowers and notes were left outside Liquid Leisure in Datchet, Berkshire, after the 11-year-old died following a party at the park on 6 August.
Councillor Ewan Larcombe said it was "disrespectful" for the tributes to be taken away so soon.
The park cannot reopen until it can show risk assessments that prevent or reduce drowning.
Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead councillor Mr Larcombe, for Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury, spotted that the display had disappeared when he drove past on Monday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It's indecent taste. I would normally expect to see the flowers and tributes to sit there for weeks as you see with roadside deaths," he said.
He added it was "inappropriate" and "disrespectful".
Thames Valley Police and the council said they had not remove the tributes. Liquid Leisure Windsor has been contacted for comment.
Emergency services were called to the park on 6 August after a child was reported missing.
She was found just after 17:10 BST and taken to hospital, where she died.
On Monday, the council issued a notice to Liquid Leisure Windsor prohibiting activities and opened a health and safety investigation on 9 August.
An investigation by Thames Valley Police found the girl's death was not suspicious. A date for her inquest has not yet been set.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.