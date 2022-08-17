Further cuts to Reading bus services announced as fares increase
- Published
A city bus company has announced more cuts to routes but has increased fares.
On Tuesday, Reading Buses said some services would no longer run and ticket prices would increase.
The company said plans were being introduced due to changing travel patterns, the end of government pandemic funding in October and the ongoing high cost of living.
Buses in Reading are not the only ones to be affected after concerns that hundreds of UK routes could be cut.
Reading Buses reduced five services in April but said at the time it hoped to increase use as people returned to work "onsite" and leisure activities.
The company has seen passenger numbers decrease by 23% since the pandemic, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
New changes, in place from 5 September, will see the end of some journeys on pink 22, berry 23/24 and pink 25 buses.
At the same time, single fares will increase by 10-20p to £2.30, and return/day tickets will go up by 30-40p to £4.50.
Three saver tickets will increase by £1, subsequently costing £17.
'Far from alone'
A spokesperson from Reading Borough Council said the bus company, which is council-owned but run on a commercial basis, made the changes due to the removal of government funding, inflationary cost pressures and changes in travel patterns after the pandemic.
But they added that Reading Buses was "far from alone" in experiencing these challenges.
Liverpool City Region, North of Tyne, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire's Labour mayors warned on Tuesday many people would have no public transport unless the Bus Service Recovery Grant was renewed.
The grant was a pandemic package to support services during Covid-19 and is due to end in October.
In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps the mayors said bus operators in their areas had "now notified that they intend to withdraw hundreds of bus routes".
The Department for Transport (DfT) said it had "committed to investing £3bn into bus services by 2025".
Reading Buses have been contacted for comment.
