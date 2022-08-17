Windsor Castle crossbow suspect appears in court under Treason Act
- Published
A man charged under the Treason Act after allegedly entering the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day has appeared in court.
Jaswant Singh Chail is said to have told a protection officer "I am here to kill the Queen" before he was arrested, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.
Mr Chail, 20, is also charged with making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 14 September.
Former supermarket worker Mr Chail, from Southampton, was arrested at about 08:30 GMT on 25 December last year.
The Met said he was stopped "within moments" of entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.
He has been charged with an offence under section 2 of the 1842 Treason Act, namely "discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty", said Scotland Yard.
The Queen had been staying at Windsor Castle for Christmas, rather than spending it as usual on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Her Majesty was due to be joined for lunch by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
Under the 1842 Treason Act, it is an offence to assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her or to cause a breach of peace.