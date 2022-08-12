West Berkshire Council plans camera clampdown for schools and towns
Vehicle number plate cameras could be introduced in a bid to improve road safety around schools and tackle congestion.
West Berkshire Council has begun a public consultation on whether to install cameras at locations approved by the Department for Transport.
It would allow the council to enforce traffic offences and issue penalty charge notices.
It follows the Safer Streets project in Calcot last year.
Revenue from the Automatic Number Plate Recognition scheme would be kept by the council and spent on recouping the costs of enforcement and paying for public transport, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Funds would also be put towards highway improvement projects and environmental improvements in the authority's area.
Councillor Richard Somner said: "It is really important that we improve road safety and congestion, particularly around schools, to keep children safe and ensure homeowners can access their properties without difficulties.
"I'd encourage residents to take part in the consultation and submit your views on the new powers, and whether you have any alternative ideas or suggestions on how to improve road safety and reduce congestion."
