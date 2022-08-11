Cost of living: Army veteran goes hungry for week to raise awareness
- Published
A British Army veteran is going hungry for a week to protest the government's approach to the high cost of living.
Prabhdeep Singh, 39, is camping next to Reading Station and has not eaten since Monday to build awareness about the effects of rising bills.
"This was to show people how the future will be if the government doesn't tackle this situation and we do not fight back," he said.
The government says it is doing what it can to help people with energy bills.
'Keep hydrated'
Mr Singh, who is a driver for a private car hire firm, said he wanted to protest by fasting as he believes people will "have to train ourselves to go hungry" if the crisis continues.
He also said sleeping outside meant people could speak to him at any time.
But this method of protest means he is sleeping outdoors without food during a four-day heatwave.
"There is a lot of heat," he said. "But I am trying to drink as much water as possible and keep hydrated."
Mr Singh said he started his fast after hearing about a widow who eats one meal a day due to the high cost of living.
'Surviving is getting harder'
His Fight 2 Survive campaign is calling on the government to bring fuel prices down, increase wages and cut energy bills.
"My concern is that surviving is getting harder and harder," he explained.
If the government does not respond to his demands, he said he would take his campaign to Downing Street.
A government spokesperson said: "We are phasing in £37bn worth of support throughout the year, which includes specific support to help people through the difficult winter ahead."
They added measures introduced include £1,200 extra support for vulnerable households and £400 energy payments for people in England, Scotland and Wales.
