Legoland Windsor: Hotel reopens after weekend fire
- Published
Legoland's hotel is set to re-open four days after a fire forced it to shut.
The blaze at the 148-room hotel in the Windsor theme park broke out in a canopy above the entrance on Sunday afternoon.
People staying at the hotel were led to safety by its staff and taken to a restaurant at the resort while fire crews put the blaze out.
Legoland said following repairs and checks the hotel was set to reopen on Thursday.
One guest, who had been about to check in to the hotel on Sunday, captured the fire on his phone.
So came to @LEGOLANDWindsor for 2 nights, was waiting to check in and this happened. Everyone is safe, but was a slow response, waiting in backlot office, staff have no updates pic.twitter.com/GD44Cu0QKu— Daddy Ramblings (@daddyfitnessjou) July 31, 2022
Guests who were staying or were due to stay at the hotel were moved to other hotels or refunded, the theme park said.
In a statement Legoland said: "We apologise to our guests for the inconvenience and would like to thank them for their patience whilst we assist everyone with rearranging their bookings."
No-one was hurt in the fire and the cause is not yet known.
