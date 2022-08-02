Slough council puts ex-Beatles and Hendrix gig venue up for sale
A former music venue which hosted The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix has been put up for sale by a council attempting to clear its debts.
Slough Borough Council said it had put Slough's former Adelphi Theatre up for sale to "gauge interest" with potential buyers to find out its "true value".
The venue in Bath Road, which is currently a Bingo Hall, was bought by the local authority in 2018 for £4.6m.
It comes as the council looks to sell up to £600m of its properties and land.
The authority - which is trying to reduce its £680m borrowing debt and bridge its £479m blackhole was forced to declare bankruptcy last year.
'Weigh up options'
Cllr Rob Anderson lead member for financial oversight and council assets, said: "The former Adelphi is being marketed to gauge interest in the site.
"It is important we find out the true value of our assets before deciding what to do with them.
"We bought the Adelphi as a historic Slough landmark, and we will weigh up all the available options before deciding what to do with the site," the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The venue has been put on the market online without a price tag - the listing for the two storey building states "offers invited".
The Odeon cinema in Basingstoke is among the other assets owned by Slough Borough Council set to be sold. The government has appointed commissioners to address the Labour-run council's money problems.
In a report published earlier this month, the commissioners overseeing Slough Borough Council's recovery said the authority may need to raise council tax by up to 20% in the next three years.
