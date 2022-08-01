Thomas Parker death at Reading Station: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a train passenger who died on a platform following an altercation in a carriage.
Thomas Parker, 24, was found fatally injured at Reading Station shortly before 23:45 BST on Saturday.
Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, of Whitby Road, Slough, appeared before Reading magistrates charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.
In a statement, Mr Parker's family said they "cannot adequately express how deeply saddened and shaken we feel about his death".
"Tom was a very kind, thoughtful, and caring son," they added.
"He was dedicated to his parents, brothers, grandparents, family and friends.
"He was popular, loving, funny, and hardworking; he was the life and soul of the party.
"His kindness and thoughtfulness touched the lives of everyone who knew him."
Witnesses have been urged to contact British Transport Police.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk