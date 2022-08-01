Legoland Windsor: Hotel evacuated as fire breaks out
People staying Legoland's hotel had to be guided to safety after a fire.
The fire at the hotel in Windsor broke out at the front of the building at about 15:35 BST on Sunday.
The hotel was evacuated, with guests taken to a restaurant at the resort while fire crews dealt with the blaze.
Legoland said "all guests and staff are safe and well" but the hotel remained closed while a fire investigation takes place.
One guest, who had been about to check in to the hotel on Sunday, captured the fire on his phone.
So came to @LEGOLANDWindsor for 2 nights, was waiting to check in and this happened. Everyone is safe, but was a slow response, waiting in backlot office, staff have no updates pic.twitter.com/GD44Cu0QKu— Daddy Ramblings (@daddyfitnessjou) July 31, 2022
Jess Barraclough saw the fire and the hotel guests being led from the hotel as she was leaving the theme park.
Posting on Twitter she said: "I felt awful for the people barefoot and in swim suits coming out [of the hotel]."
In a statement the theme park said guests at the hotel had been moved to other hotels or refunded.
The rest of the theme park remains open.
