Homes evacuated after severe house fire in Calcot
- Published
Several homes have been evacuated after a severe house fire.
Fire crews were sent to Red Cottage Drive in Calcot, Reading, after a fire broke out in the house shortly before midnight on Thursday.
"Two homes are severely damaged and many more affected," Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) said.
People have been asked to avoid the area and those living nearby have been urged to keep windows and doors shut while Red Cottage Road remains closed.
Nobody was injured in the fire, RBFRS said, and people who had to leave their homes are receiving temporary shelter at Calcot Infants School.
At its height, more than 50 firefighters were at the scene and a number of them are expected to remain at the scene on Friday to investigate the cause of the blaze.
"On arrival crews were confronted with a very dynamic and developed fire," said Matt Hoult from RBFRS.
"The fire has now largely been extinguished but unfortunately has resulted in a number of homes having to be evacuated."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.