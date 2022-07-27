Slough Horlicks factory site homes plan approved
Plans for hundreds of homes on an old Horlicks factory site have been given the go-ahead.
The site in Slough will see 701 new homes, commercial units and 251 car parking spaces as part of the second phase of a major redevelopment of the area.
The plans, tabled by Berkley Homes, have been approved by Slough Borough Council.
A total of 1,300 new homes are set to be built at the site.
The factory, owned by GlaxoSmithKline, closed in 2018 after 110 years of producing the malted milk drink.
Berkley Homes is already building 576 homes at the site.
The new homes will be a mix of family houses and flats. A new cycle route will be created as part of the second phase of the scheme.
Councillor Pativar Kaur Mann described the project as "very exciting".
The area will also see new green spaces while the old factory's chimney is set to be retained.
