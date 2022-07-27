West Berkshire Council apologises after alarm rings for 61 hours
A council has apologised to residents who were disturbed after a faulty alarm at a disused building rung from Friday evening until Monday morning.
West Berkshire Council said its out-of-hours plan at York House in Newbury did not work as it should have.
Residents said they tried to call the authority over the weekend "multiple times" but received no reply.
Opposition Lib Dem councillors said the Conservative-led authority failed to put "the basics in place".
Residents branded the authority "an absolute joke" after they called the council's emergency line and heard nothing back, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Adrian Abbs, a Lib Dem councillor, said the out-of-hours emergency service had been needed "at least twice in two months".
"The latest issue is a fire alarm in an unused council building starting to go off on Friday and only getting turned off Monday morning. That's 61 hours of constant alarm in a residential area.
"My deeper concern is that the Conservatives have simply gone too far without leaving even the basics in place," he said.
In a statement, the council said the noise was caused by a faulty alarm panel which could not be fixed by contractors over the weekend.
It has written to residents to apologise and "to offer reassurance that all possible steps will be taken to avoid a recurrence".
"We will be undertaking an investigation into this incident and have already put in place additional arrangements at York House," it said.
