‘Overbearing’ plans for Bracknell homes approved
Plans for hundreds of new flats, that were described as "overbearing", have been approved.
The 349 homes in Bracknell will be in seven buildings ranging from four to 16 storeys high and will have 401 parking spaces.
The planning application received 66 objections, including concerns about the height of the buildings, the overall appearance and parking provisions.
There were two comments in support.
The proposal also includes the creation of a 294 sqm retail and community floor space and the demolition of an existing building.
The developer, S2, had previously made changes to the original submission following the concerns over building height and lack of privacy, reducing the number of homes from 377 to 349.
The plans include 190 two-bedroom flats, 146 with one bedroom and 13 studio apartments.
They were approved last week by Bracknell Forest Council during a planning committee.
The Bracknell Forest Society, an independent group focused on local development, welcomed the amendments but criticised the "overbearing" nature of the plans on existing residential areas, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A resident of Old Bracknell Lane, Dr Eleanor Sleep, said the fact the council did not account for the number of objections concerned her.
But Michael Brossard, vice-chair of the committee, said the proposal was "entirely appropriate", adding that while he understood the shortfall in affordable housing, the "viability test has been undertaken".
