Thames Valley Police seize off-road bikes to stop illegal use
- Published
Police have seized six off-road bikes outside a pub after locals raised concerns about disruptive activity.
Officers conducted an operation to stop the illegal use of bikes on the tow path of the Kennet and Avon Canal in Reading.
After the incident was shared on social media by Thames Valley Police, two of the bikes have been identified as potentially stolen.
Some of the group have been issued with warnings.
Plain clothes and uniformed officers from the Pangbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team patrolled between Reading and Theale throughout Sunday.
When they spotted a group standing outside The Cunning Man Pub in Reading with the bikes, the individuals ran but officers managed to prevent the off-oad bikes being used in their escape and seized them.
"As a Neighbourhood Team we will tackle issues that are at the heart of our community and bring offenders to justice", said PC Robert Hubbard-Clark.
