Burghfield residents told to avoid area after fire breaks out
- Published
Residents have been told to avoid Burghfield after a farm fire.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene in Theale Road, Burghfield at around 17:00 BST and has eight appliances tackling the fire.
Smoke can be seen from the M4 and Thames Valley Police has advised residents to keep their windows closed.
The fire service has also urged people to avoid the area where possible as the fire is ongoing.
A short video from the scene pic.twitter.com/rKZytRnSEy— Ivan Barefield (@Skippy_1966) July 25, 2022
Thames Valley Police confirmed officers were on the scene supporting firefighters.
In a statement on Twitter, the force said: "Members of the public in surrounding areas are advised to keep doors and windows closed. A cordon is in place and people should avoid the area."
The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for further comment.
