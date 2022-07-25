Caroline Flack: Berkshire festival celebrates TV star
Family and friends have paid tribute to Caroline Flack at a festival in honour of the late TV presenter.
Flackstock is being held in the grounds of Englefield House, near Pangbourne, Berkshire, to raise money for mental health charities.
Billed as a celebration of the late Love Island host's life, the festival features comedy, dance and music.
Olly Murs, Natalie Imbruglia, Dermot O'Leary and Rylan Clark-Neal are among those performing at the one-day event.
The festival has been organised by her mother Christine, sister Jody and many of her friends.
Opening the event, Jody Flack told the crowd that everyone performing was a friend of Caroline's, saying it was an ideal day "full of dancing".
Jody Flack said: "This is who she was, this is what she liked, we are sort of encapsulating her today.
"We have tried to do that from the very beginning, our motto was 'What would Caroline do' the whole way through.
"Today is definitely a good day, there is a lot of bad ones there have been but today is a good one."
Christine Flack added: "My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends."
The line-up also includes Louise Redknapp and Fleur East.
Professor Green, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett and BBC Strictly Come Dancing dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are among the celebrity appearances.
Caroline was crowned the winner of Strictly in 2014 alongside her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.
Money raised from the event will be divided equally between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and the Charlie Waller Trust.
The TV presenter took her own life in February 2020 at the age of 40.
Her family said there would "hopefully" be another Flackstock organised in the future.
