Boy, 8, cycling 1,000 miles for hedgehog charity
- Published
An eight-year-old boy is spending his summer holidays cycling across the UK to raise money for his favourite animal, the hedgehog.
Harry Peksa, of Wokingham, will ride 1,100 miles (1,770 km) over 34 days.
Joined by his dad, Nick Peksa, their route sees them ride from Land's End, Cornwall to John O'Groats, Scotland.
Harry, who previously cycled 100 miles (160km) to raise money for the prickly animals, aims to raise £5,000 for Tiggywinkles, a wildlife hospital.
Harry's love of hedgehogs has stemmed from a cuddly toy called Hedgy, and watching the hedgehogs in his garden.
He said: "I really love hedgehogs.
"We did a challenge two years ago that was also for Tiggywinkles and I thought, 'why not do it for the same charity?'."
The pair are currently five days into their challenge, having set off from Land's End on Wednesday, which Harry said "gets tough on the hills".
Mr Peksa, from Winnersh, said the support Harry had received online, as the two have documented their journey on Facebook, was "fantastic".
"I'm really surprised by the reaction of people, And everybody's really amazed to hear that he's eight," he said.
Averaging around 30 to 40 miles of cycling a day they hope to reach John O'Groats in 34 days on 23 August.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.