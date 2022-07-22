Slough Horlicks factory site homes plan to be decided
A decision over detailed plans for hundreds of new homes on an old Horlicks factory site is set to be taken next week.
The proposals are for 701 homes, commercial units and 251 car parking spaces at the site in Slough.
They mark the second phase of a major redevelopment of the area which would see a total of 1,300 new homes.
The factory, owned by GlaxoSmithKline, closed in 2018 after 110 years of producing the malted milk drink.
Berkley Homes is already building 576 homes at the site.
But detailed plans for 701 new homes will be decided by the planning committee on Slough Borough Council on 26 July.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 534 of the new homes would be in the private sector and 168 would be affordable.
The parking spaces would instead include a mix of on-plot, undercroft and surface parking while a permit holder system would be put in place.
New green spaces would also be created as part of the project which would see the old factory's chimney retained.
