Coldstream Guard soldier not guilty in stolen ammunition plot
- Published
A soldier responsible for protecting the Queen has been found not guilty of selling stolen ammunition to an undercover police officer.
A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Coldstream Guards sergeant major Kirtland Gill, 42, did not sell hundreds of bullets to the officer for cash.
Mr Gill denied any knowledge of the plot.
The soldier was also found not guilty of possessing a prohibited weapon.
Another soldier, Lance Sergeant Rajon Graham, 33, had already pleaded guilty to four counts of selling ammunition between December 2020 and January 2021.
During the three-week-long trial the jury had heard the men had access to the bullets, issued for firing practice.
But the sergeant major said he did not know Graham sold 300 9mm bullets, called "sweets" and wrapped in foil bags, for £5,800 in cash to the undercover officer, referred to as "D", who was posing as a criminal.
