Bray Lake: Family pays tribute after boy's lake death
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who died in an incident at a lake was "everything we could have asked for", his family said.
Sean Anyanwu died on Monday after getting into difficulty in the water at Bray Lake near Maidenhead.
"Sean Norbert Anyanwu was the light of the family and he was everything we could have asked for," his family said in a statement.
"We are devastated by his loss and we would ask for our privacy to be respected while we grieve."
Danny Edwards, headteacher of Cox Green School in Maidenhead, said: "Sean was a kind-hearted pupil with a close friendship group and had worked tirelessly in his recent GCSE exams to achieve his very best.
"Grief can present itself in many forms, and over a long period. We are contacting the school community detailing support that they can reach out to during this difficult time," he added.
Thames Valley Police officers were called to the lake at 11:45 BST on Monday and Sean's body was discovered just after 13:30.
