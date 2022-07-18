Firefighters contain Reading wildfire in open woodland
Firefighters have been containing a blaze in a wooded area as the UK faces extreme heat weather warnings.
Crews received reports of a fire in the open at Sulham Woods in Reading just before 06:00 BST.
They found a wildfire in a wooded area on arrival, surrounded it and remain on the scene to manage the blaze.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is not known but is being looked into.
Firefighters are currently tackling a fire in the open in Sulham Woods. Please avoid the area where possible.#Heatwave2022 #OneTeamForBerskhire— Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) July 18, 2022
Firefighters from Caversham Road, Wokingham Road, Newbury, Whitley Wood and Theale were sent to the scene, as well as two off-road vehicles and three fire engines.
The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including parts of Berkshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire.
Last week Thames Valley Police warned on Facebook that hot weather increased the risk of fire, especially in rural areas.
They advised people not to light bonfires, dispose of cigarettes safely, place barbeques carefully and to avoid using tumble dryers.
