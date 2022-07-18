Boy dies after getting into difficulties in Berkshire's Bray Lake
A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Berkshire, police have said.
Officers were called to reports of a 16-year-old struggling at Bray Lake in Maidenhead at 11.45 BST.
A widespread search of the lake was launched with Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and the National Police Air Service.
The boy's body was discovered just after 13:30.
His next of kin have been informed, Thames Valley Police confirmed.
Supt Michael Greenwood said: "This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water of Bray Lake.
"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police, are with the boy's family and his friends."
