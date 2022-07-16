UK Heatwave: Oxfordshire and Berkshire schools to close as extreme heat moves in
A number of schools which will fall under the first ever declared red extreme heat warning have announced they are closing or finishing early for the duration of the national emergency.
The Met Office's highest warning covers an area including parts of Berkshire and Oxfordshire.
Temperatures could reach up to 40C (104F) on Monday.
Parents are being told to check their local authority and school websites for details.
Oxford's Iffley Academy is to close on Monday and Tuesday, as is St Nicholas Primary School in East Challow, Wantage.
The Bicester School, St Francis Primary School, Marlborough Church of England School, Burford School, Cooper School and Aureus School have all announced they will close early.
Meanwhile, the Orion Academy in Oxford will be closed to KS3 students on Monday and closed to all students on Tuesday.
In Berkshire, Altwood Church of England School in Maidenhead announced that it would be closing on Monday and Tuesday because of the "extreme heat".
Furze Platt School, also in Maidenhead, is closing for both days.
Dozens of other schools up and down the country are allowing pupils to wear their PE kit rather than uniform.
The Met Office's warning means there is a risk to life and daily routines will need to change.
