Father of murdered Olly Stephens 'angry' online safety bill delayed
- Published
The father of a boy murdered by two teenagers who planned the attack on social media has been angered events in Westminster are delaying the introduction of the online safety bill.
Olly Stephens was killed in Reading, Berkshire in 2021 - two boys, both aged 14, were found guilty of his murder.
The 13-year-old's family have campaigned for stricter online laws to stop harmful content being shared.
A government source confirmed to the BBC the bill was being rescheduled.
The legislation was due in the House of Commons next week, but because all new government business has been put on hold until a new prime minister is elected on 5 September the bill will not be heard until the autumn.
'Toe the line'
Olly's father Stuart, told the BBC: "We're angry and disappointed but I see [the delay] as an opportunity to spread the word.
"We have a chance to be world leaders on this. We've got friends in Sweden, they're going through the same thing.
"We're talking to Australia, knife crime there is a big problem, so it is a global problem. If we can set a precedent here, maybe these companies will toe the line."
Children's Commissioner Rachel de Souza said is also concerned about the delay introducing the bill.
"What we should be doing is protecting children online now... I've talked to charities and to parents," she said.
"I've done massive surveys with children and I know this legislation is needed."
Cabinet Officer minister and MP for North West Hampshire Kit Malthouse, said the legislation was based on a 2019 manifesto pledge designed to "make sure the UK was the safest place to be online, particularly for children".
Mr Malthouse said "adjustments and amendments" would be needed while the bill passed through parliament.
"That manifesto commitment needs to be fulfilled and whoever is our new glorious leader will have to bear that in mind as they contemplate that legislation in the autumn," he said.
