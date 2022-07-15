Legoland Windsor targeted by catalytic converter thieves
Some Legoland visitors have had their days out "destroyed" because of a spate of thefts targeting catalytic converters, a councillor has said.
Police said 17 of the devices were taken from the Windsor resort's car parks between 23 June and 3 July.
A meeting of the Windsor Town Forum heard theme park-goers had been left "really angry" at levels of security.
Legoland said it has CCTV in its car parks and that its teams have increased patrols since the thefts were reported.
Councillor Helen Price, of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, said the thefts had been occurring at the site "year after year", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"People are saying their whole experience of Legoland has been destroyed when they come back and find the catalytic converters [have been stolen] and are really angry that there hasn't been better security," she said.
"What should be a really good day out, and it's an expensive day out... is being spoilt."
Valuable metals
Catalytic converters, which are attached to exhaust pipes to help reduce emissions of toxins, have become a favoured target of criminals.
This is because as well as being easy to remove by quick-handed thieves, they contain valuable metals such as palladium, platinum and rhodium.
Jeff Pick, of Thames Valley Police, said the force has asked Legoland to secure the barriers but were told by the resort it would be "too difficult" as it could complicate taxi drop-offs.
Legoland's website said it monitored the whole of the resort 24 hours a day and was "proud to work very closely with the Thames Valley Police".
