UK heatwave: Ice lollies keep animals cool at Oxfordshire wildlife park
Animals at a wildlife park are being treated to frozen smoothies and showers to counter the hot weather.
Cotswold Wildlife Park is using a range of methods to keep its animals, including lemurs, Humboldt penguins and giant tortoises, cool.
The ice lollies are made from ingredients in the animal's normal diet, including pears and carrots.
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 heat-health alert for the south of England.
It also covers the East Midlands and London.
The Met Office's amber alert will run from Sunday until Tuesday - temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday, with highs of 36C (96.8F) forecast.
Chris Kibbey, assistant animal manager at the park, said: "It's a good opportunity for keepers to use their enrichment skills to ensure that all the animals could cool off in novel ways."
The park's oldest resident, 85-year-old George - a giant tortoise, is among the animals that have been having a hose down, as well as it Humboldt penguins.
Mr Kibbey also said the keepers were also ensuring all animals had access to adequate shade and plenty of water at all times.
