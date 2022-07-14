Bracknell sex attacks: Boy, 13, released on bail following arrest
A 13-year-old boy arrested in connection with three sex attacks has been released on bail.
A teenage girl and two women in their 20s reported being touched over their clothes by a boy in South Hill Park in Bracknell, Berkshire, on 5 and 6 July.
The arrested teenager was questioned on suspicion of sexual assault and bailed until 6 August.
Thames Valley Police stepped up patrols in the area following the attacks and issued a witness appeal.
