UK heatwave: Further schools closing during extreme heat warning
- Published
More schools which fall under the UK's first red heat alert have announced they are closing or finishing early for the duration of the national emergency.
The Met Office's highest warning covers an area including parts of Berkshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire.
Temperatures could reach up to 40C (104F) on Monday.
Parents are being told to check their local authority and school websites for details.
In Hampshire, The Costello School, The Petersfield School and Swanmore College have all announced full closures on Monday because of the "extreme weather", and Bohunt School will close on Tuesday.
In Berkshire, Charters Academy and Willows Primary School announced they will close fully on Monday and Calcot Infant School and Nursery will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Holy Trinity CE Sunningdale and Woodlands Park Primary will be closed after lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday, while Churchmead and Calcot Junior School will only close at lunchtime on Monday.
Some schools are moving to home learning, including Manor Green in Maidenhead on both Monday and Tuesday and Denefield Academy in Reading during Monday lunchtime.
Across Oxfordshire, 25 schools announced they would partially or fully close.
For both Monday and Tuesday, Bishopswood School, Northern House Academy and Wantage Church of England Primary School will be fully closed.
Barley Hill Primary School, John Hampden Primary School, John Hampden Primary School, Lord Williams's School, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Thame, Tetsworth Primary School and Aston & Cote Church of England Primary School will fully close on just Monday.
And Mabel Prichard School will close fully between Monday and Thursday.
Those partly closed include:
- Chadlington Church of England Primary School
- Didcot Girls' School
- Fitzharrys School
- Hanwell Fields Community School
- Hill View Primary School
- John Watson School
- Orchard Meadow Primary School
- Pegasus Primary School
- South Stoke Primary School
- Springfield School
- St Birinus School
- St Mary's Church of England Infant School, Witney
- The Batt Church of England Primary School
- The Marlborough Church of England School
- The Oxford Academy
- Windale Primary School
These announcements come after several schools in Berkshire and Oxfordshire announced full or partial closures ahead of the red alert on Friday.
